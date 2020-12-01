Kate Middleton's best outfits of 2020

Chris Jackson/Max Mumby/Samir Hussein/Getty Images This year was filled with some of Kate Middleton’s best fashion moments yet.

Kate Middleton wore sparkling evening gowns and dresses from affordable brands throughout 2020.

She also recycled some statement pieces, including a blue Jenny Packham dress from 2016.

The duchess accessorized her looks with meaningful jewellery.

Kate Middleton wore one showstopping look after another in 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out an array of green dresses when she went on a royal tour of Ireland in March, and she even rewore pieces that she’s had in her closet for years, including a sparkly blue Jenny Packham dress that she first debuted in 2016.

Here’s a look at some of Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the year.

In January, Middleton made her first appearance of 2020 in a stunning plum Catherine Walker coat.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Kate Middleton in January.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended a Sunday church service with other members of the royal family. She paired her Catherine Walker coat with a blue fedora by Hicks & Brown, Stuart Weitzman boots, and a Jaeger handbag.

Middleton wore a black-and-white houndstooth Zara dress to visit a restaurant alongside Prince William in January.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton in January.

The printed dress originally retailed for $US129 but went on sale for $US35.99 before selling out. It featured a high collar with a bow, long sleeves, and a removable belt.

In January, Middleton dazzled in a red gown and matching accessories.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in January.

The duchess wore a gorgeous Needle & Thread gown to a reception at Buckingham Palace. She paired the midi-length gown with red heels and a clutch.

Middleton wore a leopard-print Zara skirt and a black turtleneck underneath her camel Massimo Dutti coat.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images Kate Middleton in January.

In January, Middleton visited the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales, wearing a Zara skirt that was on sale for just $US13. She completed the look with a pair of knee-high boots.

Middleton looked chic when she wore a grey and black outfit in January.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton in January.

The duchess arrived at the Holocaust Memorial Day services at Westminster Abbey wearing a Catherine Walker coatdress with sheer black tights underneath.

Middleton first wore the bespoke Catherine Walker design in March 2019 when she made a rare joint appearance with Queen Elizabeth II.

The duchess visited the Evelina London Children’s Hospital in a matching Dolce & Gabbana tweed skirt suit.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton in January.

Middleton paired the matching set with black tights, Gianvito Rossi pumps, and Mappin & Webb earrings.

Middleton attended the 2020 BAFTA Awards in a beautiful Alexander McQueen dress that she first wore in 2012.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton in February.

Middleton had the dress altered to include a layer of fabric on the sleeves so they would no longer be sheer.

She accessorized her gold dress with Jimmy Choo pumps and Van Cleef jewellery.

In February, Middleton wore a navy military-inspired Alexander McQueen outfit.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Kate Middleton in February.

The duchess paired the navy set with knee-high black suede Ralph Lauren boots, an Alexander McQueen bag, and Mappin & Webb drop earrings.

Middleton arrived for a royal tour of Ireland wearing a bold dress.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton in March.

For a meeting with the President of Ireland, Middleton wore a $US2,335 Alessandra Rich dress and $US485 Emmy London suede pumps in dark green.

Middleton made an appearance at the Guinness Storehouse in a $US2,000 dress by The Vampire’s Wife during her royal tour of Ireland in March.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton in March.

The duchess paired her sparkly dress with $US695 Manolo Blahnik velvet pumps, a $US319 Wilbur & Gussie Charlie clutch, and $US12.99 H&M hammered earrings that were on sale for $US4.19 at the time of writing.

During her March tour of Ireland, Middleton kept the green theme going in a Suzannah Valerie dress.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in March.

Middleton paired the green-and-white dress with a $US90 Sezanne belt, Ralph Lauren suede boots, and Daniella Draper jewellery.

In March, Middleton arrived for the Commonwealth Day service wearing a bright-red look.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Kate Middleton in March.

Middleton rewore the red Catherine Walker coat she first debuted on Christmas Day in 2018. She paired the monochrome outfit with a Sally-Ann Provan hat, Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a Prada clutch.

Middleton wore a gorgeous long-sleeved dress to host a gala dinner in March.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton in March.

The duchess looked stunninf in a blue Jenny Packham gown that she first wore during a 2016 tour of India. Middleton paired the dress with sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and a matching blue clutch.

While clapping for healthcare workers with Prince William and their children, Middleton wore a $US160 floral dress with $US11 earrings.

Comic Relief/Getty Images Kate Middleton in April.

Middleton first wore the affordable earrings in May 2019 during a visit to the RHS Back to Nature Garden.

In June, Middleton looked ready for summer in a $US189 floral midi dress.

Joe Giddens/Getty Images Kate Middleton in June.

Middleton wore the Faithfull dress, which was sold out at the time of writing, with Accessorize earrings and $US181 Russell & Bromley wedges.

Middleton celebrated the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service in July by wearing a polished blue dress with a white collar.

Joe Giddens/Getty Images Kate Middleton in July.

Middleton paired her dress with navy-blue pumps and a pair of Patrick Mavros $US1,223 statement earrings.

In August, Middleton paid tribute to her three kids by wearing a $US1,340 Daniella Draper necklace that was personalised with their initials.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton in August.

Middleton wore the personalised necklace with a $US2,469 Suzannah dress that she was previously pictured in at Wimbledon in 2019.

The duchess looked beautiful in a belted, floral-print dress in August.

Jonathan Buckmaster/Getty Images Kate Middleton in August.

Middleton visited the Shire Hall Care Home in an Emilia Wickstead dress that went on sale for $US1,127.50 before selling out.

In September, Middleton paired her rose-print silk dress with a $US19 floral mask.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in September.

Middleton wore the dress with Ralph Lauren pumps and $US82.50Missoma charm hoop earrings.

Middleton rewore a pair of $US38 pink pants with a quarter-sleeve top and white sneakers in September.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in September.

The first time Middleton wore these pink trousers, she paired them with the matching blazer from Marks & Spencer.

The second time around, though, the duchess wore the pants with a $US79.50 Ralph Lauren puff-sleeve top and $US65 Superga sneakers.

The duchess wore a cosy fall outfit when she visited the University of Derby in October.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in October.

Middleton wore a $US349 Massimo Dutti coat with a $US179 blue cashmere sweater from the same designer. She also wore black pants and a custom $US130.37 All the Falling Stars three-disc necklace that was personalised with the first initial of her three children.

Middleton wore a blue Alexander McQueen dress to meet with the president and first lady of Ukraine.

Jonathan Brady/Getty Images Kate Middleton in October.

Royal fans think that Middleton paired the dress with a sapphire necklace that was made from earrings previously given to Princess Diana as a wedding gift.

In October, Middleton made a statement in a red coat for a visit to launch the Hold Still photo exhibition.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in October.

Middleton accessorized her coat with a Grace Han handbag, Gianvito Rossi pumps, and Daniella Draper earrings.

For Remembrance Day in November, Middleton wore a striking black coat with a Philip Treacy hat.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton in November.

The duchess wore the hat to match her custom Alexander McQueen coat and pearl earrings that were borrowed from Queen Elizabeth, according to the Daily Mail.

