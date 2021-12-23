Kate Middleton’s best fashion looks of 2021, from glittering gowns to power suits

- Kate Middleton wore a number of showstopping looks this year.
- The royal wore a shimmering gold gown with cape sleeves to attend the “No Time to Die” premiere.
- She also took a page from Meghan Markle’s style book by wearing chic monochromatic ensembles.
Though a somber occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge looked chic and appropriate at the funeral of Prince Philip in April.
The all-black dress was designed by French fashion designer Roland Mouret. The Duchess of Cambridge paired the otherwise simple look with pearl jewelry and a black netted fascinator hat.
Later that month, Kate Middleton wore a cozy Fair Isle sweater and an army green jacket to visit a farm with Prince William.
The casual yet effortlessly chic look was perfect for the chilly April weather. The royal paired the sweater and jacket with simple dark wash jeans.
While visiting Scotland, she wore a festive blue and green tartan jacket with gold buttons.
The green in the coat perfectly matched the duchess’ emerald suede pumps.
The royal kept it casual while visiting the Natural History Museum in London over the summer.
She paired a dusty rose-colored Chloe blazer with casual, vintage-looking “mom” jeans and a pair of white Veja sneakers as she met with schoolchildren and sampled honey at the Natural History Museum’s wildlife garden.
To attend the Wimbledon tennis championships, the duchess wore a pale pink dress with button detailing.
She wore the feminine dress, designed by London designer Beulah, with affordable Aldo shoes.
While on an official engagement with Prince William in Northern Ireland, Kate Middleton wore a monochromatic purple suit.
The royal paired the Emilia Wickstead suit with a navy turtleneck and matching navy heels.
In arguably her best look of the year, Middleton wore a glittering gold gown to attend the James Bond “No Time to Die” premiere in London.
The Bond girl-esque look was designed by Jenny Packham and certainly turned heads on the red carpet. The dress was covered in intricate beadwork and sequins and featured dramatic cape sleeves.
To attend the Earthshot Prize award show in October, she wore a stunning periwinkle gown with a gold belt.
The duchess previously wore the Alexander McQueen gown in 2011 when she attended the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, though she accessorized it with a different belt.
While meeting with researchers at University College London in October, Kate Middleton wore a fall-appropriate plaid dress with matching heels.
The dress had a bow tie at the neck.
The royal wore a striking red monochromatic look to launch the “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign at BAFTA in October.
For the event, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a bold red turtleneck and matching pleated midi skirt by Christopher Kane. She paired the look with simple camel-colored accessories, including a mini leather handbag by DeMellier London.
Middleton wore a sparkling green gown to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in November.
The duchess rewore a Jenny Packham gown she’d first worn during her and Prince William’s tour of Pakistan in 2019. She paired the look with matching green heels and wore her hair in loose, voluminous waves.