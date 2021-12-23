Kate Middleton’s best fashion looks of 2021, from glittering gowns to power suits

Though a somber occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge looked chic and appropriate at the funeral of Prince Philip in April. Kate Middleton arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17, 2021. Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images The all-black dress was designed by French fashion designer Roland Mouret. The Duchess of Cambridge paired the otherwise simple look with pearl jewelry and a black netted fascinator hat.

Later that month, Kate Middleton wore a cozy Fair Isle sweater and an army green jacket to visit a farm with Prince William. Kate Middleton in April 2021. Owen Humphreys/WPA Pool/Getty Images The casual yet effortlessly chic look was perfect for the chilly April weather. The royal paired the sweater and jacket with simple dark wash jeans.

While visiting Scotland, she wore a festive blue and green tartan jacket with gold buttons. Prince William and Kate Middleton in Scotland on May 26, 2021. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The green in the coat perfectly matched the duchess’ emerald suede pumps.

The royal kept it casual while visiting the Natural History Museum in London over the summer. Kate Middleton in June 2021. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images She paired a dusty rose-colored Chloe blazer with casual, vintage-looking “mom” jeans and a pair of white Veja sneakers as she met with schoolchildren and sampled honey at the Natural History Museum’s wildlife garden.

To attend the Wimbledon tennis championships, the duchess wore a pale pink dress with button detailing. Kate Middleton in July 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images She wore the feminine dress, designed by London designer Beulah, with affordable Aldo shoes

While on an official engagement with Prince William in Northern Ireland, Kate Middleton wore a monochromatic purple suit. Kate Middleton in September 2021. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The royal paired the Emilia Wickstead suit with a navy turtleneck and matching navy heels.

In arguably her best look of the year, Middleton wore a glittering gold gown to attend the James Bond “No Time to Die” premiere in London. Kate Middleton in September 2021. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Bond girl-esque look was designed by Jenny Packham and certainly turned heads on the red carpet. The dress was covered in intricate beadwork and sequins and featured dramatic cape sleeves.

To attend the Earthshot Prize award show in October, she wore a stunning periwinkle gown with a gold belt. Prince William and Kate Middleton in October 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The duchess previously wore the Alexander McQueen gown in 2011 when she attended the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, though she accessorized it with a different belt.

While meeting with researchers at University College London in October, Kate Middleton wore a fall-appropriate plaid dress with matching heels. Kate Middleton arrives at University College London on October 5, 2021, in London, England. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images The dress had a bow tie at the neck.

The royal wore a striking red monochromatic look to launch the “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign at BAFTA in October. Kate Middleton in October 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For the event, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a bold red turtleneck and matching pleated midi skirt by Christopher Kane. She paired the look with simple camel-colored accessories, including a mini leather handbag by DeMellier London.