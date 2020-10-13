32 photos of Kate Middleton wearing chic coats that prove she has the best fall style

Max Mumby/Karwai Tang/Getty Images Kate Middleton’s collection of coats is equally as fabulous as her array of gowns.

Throughout the years, Kate Middleton has worn a wide array of stylish coats.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn a number of tailored coats and jackets in vibrant colours.

During colder months, the duchess tends to sport coatdresses with fur cuffs in rich hues.

Middleton has worn coats from Catherine Walker, Alexander McQueen, and the brand Goat.

During a visit to the Children’s Global Media Summit in December 2017, Middleton wore a simple black-and-white L.K. Bennett belted coat.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton wore a black-and-white coat in December 2017.

The exact coat Middleton wore wasn’t available at the time of writing, but a similar cape-style version of it retails for $US580.

The duchess wore a burgundy Seraphine tweed maternity coat to attend a community Christmas party in December 2017.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton wore a burgundy coat in December 2017.

The exact coat Middleton wore in 2017 retails for $US425.

Middleton attended the royal family’s 2017 Christmas Day service in a Miu Miu coat embellished with gold buttons and a black velvet collar.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Middleton wore a green-and-red coat in December 2017.

Middleton’s exact peacoat wasn’t available at the time of writing, but it previously retailed for $US3,461 before going on sale for $US1,725.

In January 2018, Middleton visited a school in a Hobbs London peacoat with double-breasted details.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton wore a blue coat in January 2018.

Insider named Middleton’s blue coat as one of her best outfits of 2018. The exact coat that the duchess wore was longer available at the time of writing.

During a royal visit to Coventry, Middleton sported a pop of colour in this pink Mulberry coat.

Eammonn McCormack/Getty Images Middleton wore the neon-pink coat in January 2018.

The duchess first wore the coat in 2014 during her first official visit to New York City, and again in 2015 when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Middleton’s exact coat was unavailable at the time of writing, but according to Kate’s Closet, a fashion blog dedicated to the duchess’ style, the coat retailed for $US1,955 in 2018.

For a visit to the Great Ormond Street Hospital in January 2018, Middleton wore an orange coat from British retailer Boden.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a bright-orange coat in January 2018.

Middleton debuted this $US330 orange-red coat during the event, but it was no longer available online at the time of writing.

In January 2018, Middleton styled a blue coat from Sportmax, a line from Max Mara, with matching heels.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Kate Middleton wore a blue coat in January 2018.

Middleton’s coat was designed as part of Sportmax’s pre-fall 2014 collection and retailed for $US2,490 at the time, according to Kate’s Closet. The exact coat was unavailable at the time of writing.

Middleton was ready to play hockey in January 2018 in a black shearling Burberry coat complete with a grey pom-pom hat.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton wore a black coat with a burgundy Fjallraven sweater in January 2018.

At the time of writing, Middleton’s coat wasn’t available, but it originally retailed for $US3,495 and went on sale for $US1,398 before selling out.

Middleton embraced the houndstooth pattern in a red-and-white Catherine Walker coat during the second day of her royal tour of Scandinavia in 2018.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Middleton wore a red-and-white coat in January 2018.

This day, Middleton accessorized with a quilted Chanel handbag and matching heels. Her Catherine Walker coat was unavailable at the time of writing.

In February 2018, Middleton wore a Kjus coat with a white winter hat during her royal tour of Scandinavia.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton wore a red-and-white coat in February 2018.

Middleton’s exact jacket was unavailable at the time of writing, but it originally retailed for $US900 before going on sale for $US360.

On the final day of her royal tour of Scandinavia in February 2018, Middleton wore a military-inspired burgundy Dolce & Gabbana coat.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton wore a burgundy coat in February 2018.

Middleton’s exact coat wasn’t available at the time of writing.

For another elegant winter look, Middleton wore a blue coat from the brand Goat that featured a bow on the collar.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Middleton wore a blue coat in February 2018.

Middleton’s exact coat was unavailable at the time of writing.

During a visit to The Fire Station building in London in February 2018, Middleton was photographed in a green Dolce & Gabbana coat.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore a forest-green coat in February 2018.

Middleton showed off a burgundy version of this coat earlier in the same year, but it was also unavailable at the time of writing.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a cream JoJo Maman Bébé maternity coat while she was expecting Prince Louis in March 2018.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore a cream coat in March 2018.

Just one month prior to giving birth to Prince Louis, Middleton styled this cream coat, which was no longer available at the time of writing.

In March 2018, Middleton wore a navy-blue Beulah London coat for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a navy-blue coat in March 2018.

Middleton wore head-to-toe navy, matching her coat with her heels, clutch, and hat. Her exact coat was no longer available at the time of writing.

On St. Patrick’s Day in 2018, Middleton wore a forest-green Catherine Walker coat designed with a fur-trimmed collar and cuffs.

Max Mumby/Getty Images Middleton wore a festive green coat in March 2018.

Middleton, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, wore a festive green look for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Her coat was unavailable at the time of writing.

For an education symposium in March 2018, Middleton wore a mint-coloured Jenny Packham coat and a matching dress.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images Middleton wore a mint coat in March 2018.

Since Middleton’s outfit was custom-made, an exact version of it was not available to purchase.

To celebrate the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena in March 2018, Middleton wore a beige coat by the British label Goat.

Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images Middleton wore a beige coat in March 2018.

Middleton made her last official appearance before going on maternity leave in a coat from the British label Goat.

In November 2018, Middleton attended the centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey in a dark-green Catherine Walker coat.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a dark-green coat in November 2018.

Middleton rewore this Catherine Walker coatdress, which was designed with a velvet collar, cuffs, and pockets.

Middleton attended the royal family’s Christmas ceremony in 2018 wearing a berry-coloured Catherine Walker coat.

UK Press Pool Middleton wore a red coat in December 2018.

Middleton, along with the rest of the royal family, arrived at Sandringham for the Christmas church service. Her exact Catherine Walker coat, which she’s also worn in a green shade, was unavailable at the time of writing.

During a trip to Scotland in January 2019, Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen coatdress.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a tartan green, blue, and black coat in January 2019.

Middleton’s plaid coatdress looked similar to a Burberry coat that Meghan Markle wore when she visited Scotland in February 2018.

For a visit to Windsor Park Stadium in February 2019, Middleton wore a red Carolina Herrera coat.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a red coat in February 2019.

Middleton’s exact coat was unavailable at the time of writing, but it is one that she has was worn time and time again for years.

While visiting Northern Ireland, Middleton wore a periwinkle Mulberry coat with a pair of navy heels.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore the light-blue coat in February 2019.

Middleton looked like a modern-day Cinderella in this belted coat, which had cape-style sleeves and a playful collar. The coat was unavailable for purchase at the time of writing.

For Christmas in 2019, Middleton wore a fur-trimmed Catherine Walker coat, which she paired with green accessories that matched Princess Charlotte’s outfit.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Middleton wore a Catherine Walker coat in December 2019.

Middleton reportedly told a fan that she regretted wearing this particular coat because she was too hot.

In January, Middleton was photographed wearing a custom, green Alexander McQueen coat.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a custom Alexander McQueen coat in January 2020.

Middleton’s custom Alexander McQueen was not available at the time of writing. She paired it with a Zara houndstooth dress underneath that was on sale for $US35.99 before selling out.

To launch a UK-wide survey on early childhood in January, Middleton looked stylish in a camel-coloured Massimo Dutti coat.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Middleton wore a camel-coloured coat in January.

Middleton’s Massimo Dutti coat was unavailable at the time of writing. She paired the camel-coloured outerwear piece with a Zara leopard print skirt.

For a visit to the LEYF Stockwell Gardens nursery and preschool in January, Middleton wore a teal coat.

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Middleton wore a teal coat in January.

Middleton paired a $US125 sweater from Sézane with a teal coat that was unavailable at the time of writing.

Middleton arrived in Ireland for her royal tour in March wearing an emerald-coloured Catherine Walker coat.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a green coat in March 2020.

While visiting Ireland in March, Middleton paired this green coat with an Alessandra Rich dress.

For a visit to Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, Middleton rewore a white, double-breasted Reiss coat.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton rewore this white coat in March.

The duchess first wore the Reiss coat – which was no longer available for purchase – in 2008 to Prince William’s Royal Air Force graduation ceremony.

Also during her royal tour of Ireland, Middleton rewore the custom, green Alexander McQueen coat.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore a green coat in March.

During her royal tour of Ireland with Prince William, Middleton was photographed wearing this coat, which she’s styled before.

In March, Middleton rewore a festive red Catherine Walker coat with a coordinating fascinator.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Middleton wore a red coat in March.

While attending the royal family’s Commonwealth Day services in March, Middleton rewore this Catherine Walker coat, which was unavailable at the time of writing.

For a visit with students at the University of Derby in October, Middleton wore a checkered Massimo Dutti coat.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton wore a checkered coat in October.

Middleton layered a $US349 Massimo Dutti checkered coat with a blue cashmere sweater from the same brand, as well as black pants and a $US19 floral face mask.

