Kate Middleton wore a $2,000 floral Emilia Wickstead dress for Mary Berry's Christmas special. Here are 13 of her best floral looks, ranked by price.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Mary Berry and the Duchess of Cambridge during their Christmas special.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her best floral looks yet for on appearance on “A Berry Royal Christmas” on Monday evening.

Kate Middleton rocked a $US2,000 Emilia Wickstead dress for the joint Christmas special with cooking star Mary Berry.

The belted dress has been sold out online since Middleton first wore it to the Back to Nature Garden earlier this year.

However, the duchess has worn plenty of similar floral looks in the past.

From dresses, shirts, to headpieces, the royal has managed to incorporate the summery style into most of her outfits.

Insider has rounded up the duchess’ best floral looks in order of price.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kate wore this $US129 flowy midi dress for a family day out earlier this year. This has to be one of her most affordable looks yet, from high street brand & Other Stories.

Matt Porteous/ Reuters.



Read more:

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a bunch of new photos of their adorable family, and they’re the most candid we’ve ever seen



The duchess opted for a $US180 Michael Kors dress to drop Princess Charlotte off at her first day of school in September. She completed the look with a black belt and navy heels.

Aaron Chown/Pool via AP Images.



Read more:

Kate Middleton rocked her best hair yet with a reworn $US180 Michael Kors dress to drop Princess Charlotte off to her first day of school



Kate wore this $US300 poppy print dress by LK Bennett during a tour of Australia in 2014.

John Pryke/ AP Images

The duchess wore the dress again to another royal engagement in 2016.

Source: Insider and Kate’s Closet.

The royal kept things casual in this $US314 floral print shirt with a pair of beige trousers for the opening of her Back to Nature Garden earlier this summer.

REUTERS

This $US498 pussy-bow dress is one of Kate’s more feminine looks. She wore the Kate Spade number to engagements on world mental health day with Prince William and Harry in 2016.

AP Images

Source: Kate’s Closet.

She changed things up with this orchard-inspired headpiece at Prince Louis’ christening last year. The Jane Taylor accessory comes at a hefty $US1,180.

Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Heart.

It wasn’t the first time Kate added a floral touch with a headpiece, either. At Royal Ascot this year, she paired her powder blue dress with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator. Although the exact piece doesn’t appear to be available online, similar designs are being sold for $US1,230.

Source: Insider and Net-a-Porter.



Read more:

Kate Middleton and the Queen coordinated in powder blue and matching floral hats at Royal Ascot



She channeled Princess Diana in this $US1,750 Prada dress while paying tribute to the royal at her memorial garden in London back in 2017. The dress is almost identical to one Diana wore to her wedding rehearsal in 1981.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Source: Insider and Express.

The same year, she chose a $US1,950 olive green dress for a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show. Tying back her trademark bouncy curls, Kate kept her hair and makeup simple for this look.

Star Max/ AP Images



Read more:

Kate Middleton wore a $US1,950 dress to a flower show and it sold out within hours



The duchess wore this $US2,000 Emilia Wickstead dress to visit the Back to Nature garden in London with Mary Berry in September. Footage from the day out was used for their BBC One Christmas special.

REUTERS

She rocked this royal favourite during an outing with the Queen earlier this year. The $US3,310 Erdem dress has also been worn by Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Kent.

Geoff Pugh/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images.

Source: People.

Kate is clearly a big fan of Erdem. She opted for one of the designer’s more vibrant evening gowns — a $US4,560 floor-length dress — to a gala dinner in 2015.

AP Images

Source: Fashionista.

She made floral formal with this off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTAs in 2017. The dress is now sold out, however, it has been listed on resale site Lyst for as much as $US4,659.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP Images

Source: Fashionista.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.