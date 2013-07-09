A Royal Title Has Been Chosen For Prince William and Kate Middleton's Unborn Baby

Kate Middleton doesn’t know her baby’s sex yet, but the unborn royal already has an official title.

Buckingham Palace has just given official word declaring Prince William and Kate Middleton’s unborn child’s royal title.



While the couple don’t yet know the baby’s sex, their first born — the future King or Queen of England — shall be called … drum roll please …

His or Her Royal Highness the Prince or Princess of Cambridge.

“Considering the fact that dad and mum are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, it’s not exactly a shocker that their little one should take the surname,” explains E! Online. “What is unique, though, is that this royal baby will be the first ever Prince or Princess of Cambridge.”

The Mayor of Cambridge, Paul Sandars, told the Daily Mail the royal baby’s title “a great honour” to the historical university town, which is located about 50 miles north of London.

As for the child’s first name, experts are betting that the little royal will be called “George” if a boy and “Alexandra” if a girl.

Other frontrunner female names include Alice, Eleanor, Charlotte and Frances, and James as an additional top pick for a baby boy.

The sex of the baby will be announced on an easel outside of Buckingham Palace after Middleton has successfully given birth.

The baby’s name could remain a secret for weeks after that.

While Middleton’s reported due date isn’t until July 13, the paparazzi have already been camped outside St. Mary’s hospital since last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.