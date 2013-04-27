Awesome Photos Of The Royals Playing With 'Harry Potter' And 'Batman' Props

Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and her polka dot-clad baby bump toured the new “Harry Potter” and “Batman” exhibits at the Friday launch of Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England.



During a speech to inaugurate the studio, Prince William joked he would like to “borrow” the Batmobile for the weekend and teased his younger brother Prince Harry, saying “I haven’t told him yet that Harry Potter isn’t real.”

“I’m over the moon just to have seen the real batmobile and batbike,” he added. “You don’t do baby seats for those cars do you?”

Turns out Prince William is a pretty big “Batman” fan, publicly pleading “Please make another in the ‘Dark Knight’ series. And another, and another.”

William even joked about taking over the “Batman” role, saying “Christian Bale’s getting old and tired. I will stand in if I have to.”

Check out the royals’ fun day at Warner Bros. below:

Princes William and Harry, along with Kate Middleton, attended the inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, England on Friday:

Where they walked through the set used to dipict Hogwart’s “Great Hall” in the “Harry Potter” films:

The trio were presented with magic wands at the end of the “Harry Potter” tour:

They used them to cast spells!

And even dueled each other:

The six-months pregnant Duchess of Cambridge scoped out the costume for the “Harry Potter” character, Hagrid:

While her husband and brother-in-law caressed a “Batsuit” used in the “Batman” films:

Prince Harry simply couldn’t believe it!

His brother William was more interested in the “Batpod”:

And even got on to ride it — as his wife laughed at him from the sidelines:

Prince William then went on to play with this “Batpod” controller:

This time, Middleton wasn’t as amused:

