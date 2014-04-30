HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: 19 Iconic Photos Of Kate Middleton And Prince William

Chris Jackson / Getty ImagesThe Duchess and Duke of Cambridge with Prince George at a zoo in Australia.
Today marks Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third anniversary.
After three years together, the couple have adopted a dog, moved into their own home at Kensington Palace, and have welcomed their first child.
Though the couple shine at red carpet galas, fundraisers and tours, some of the best moments between the two are candid shots of them laughing and smiling.
Relive some of the couple’s most memorable moments.
May 24, 2011: The royals meet the Obamas at Buckingham Palace before attending a special lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth.
July 7, 2011: Kate and William show off matching cowboy get up while visiting Canada during their first joint overseas tour.
July 9, 2011: They wowed Hollywood as they arrived for the BAFTA Brits to Watch dinner in Los Angeles.
December 2011: Prince William brushes the dust off his shoulder during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in London.
... and were all smiles during an embrace at the London 2012 Olympics after the Men's sprint track cycling team won the gold for Great Britain.
September 2012: Kate laughs as William dances in a hula skirt with the women of the Vaiku Falekaupule.
October 8 2012: The couple share a laugh before meeting the recipients of the Middle Temple Scholarships in London.
April 4, 2013: Kate may have been about six months pregnant, but that didn't stop her from playing table tennis in Scotland with her husband.
... and Prince William cracked the Duchess up as he took a turn as 'The Dark Knight' on Batman's Batpod.
April 25, 2014: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wave to the crowd with Prince William in Australia.
