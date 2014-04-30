HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: 19 Iconic Photos Of Kate Middleton And Prince William

Chris Jackson / Getty Images The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge with Prince George at a zoo in Australia.

Today marks Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third anniversary.

After three years together, the couple have adopted a dog, moved into their own home at Kensington Palace, and have welcomed their first child.

Though the couple shine at red carpet galas, fundraisers and tours, some of the best moments between the two are candid shots of them laughing and smiling.

Relive some of the couple’s most memorable moments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.