20 Iconic Photos Of Kate Middleton & Prince William's Royal Life

Today marks Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second anniversary.
After two years together, the couple have welcomed a dog, moved into their own home at Kensington Palace, and are now preparing for the their first child this summer.
From million dollar galas to riding on Batman’s motorcycle, relive some of the couple’s most memorable moments.
May 24, 2011: The royals meet the Obamas at Buckingham Palace before attending a special lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth.
June 10, 2011: Kate and William stepped out for their first public engagement as a married couple at the 10th Annual Absolute Return for Kids Gala Dinner.
July 7, 2011: Kate and William show off matching cowboy get up while visiting Canada during their first joint overseas tour.
July 10 2011: Prince William comments on the Dutchess of Cambridge's snail painting at the BAFTA Inner City Arts Event on their first US tour.
September 30, 2011: The two visit with a young patient while opening a cancer clinic at the Royal Marsden Hospital's Oak Centre for Children and Young People.
October 13, 2011: The couple look stunning during their first $1 million fundraiser at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds' gala.
December 2011: Prince William brushes the dust off his shoulder during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in London.
August 2012: Kate and William embrace at the London 2012 Olympics after the Men's Team Sprint track cycling team wins the gold and sets a new world record for Great Britain.
September 11, 2012: The pair visit the Botanical Gardens of Singapore on the first day of the Cambridge Diamond Jubilee Tour.
September 2012: The Dutch and Dutchess take off their shoes while visiting the Assyakirin Mosque in Malaysia.
(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)
September 2012: Kate and William are carried from a boat to a plane in Marau during the Diamond Jubilee Tour.
October 8 2012: The couple share a laugh before meeting the recipients of the Middle Temple Scholarships in London.
April 4: Kate may be about six months pregnant, but that doesn't stop her from playing table tennis in Scotland with her husband.
