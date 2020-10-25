'SNL' star Kate McKinnon pokes fun at Rudy Giuliani for saying he was just 'tucking in' his shirt on 'Borat 2'

- Kate McKinnon joked about Rudy Giuliani‘s controversial cameo in “Borat 2” during the “Saturday Night Live” cold open, which recreated the final presidential debate.
- Alec Baldwin, who reprised his role as President Donald Trump, redirected the audience’s attention to his lawyer, the former mayor of New York City.
- Giuliani’s back was turned to the camera, making it look as though he was touching himself.
- “It’s not what it looks like. My microphone was stuck on my balls,” McKinnon’s Giuliani said. “Is this another ‘Borat?’ You gotta tell me if this is another ‘Borat.'”
- The scene was a knock on the politician’s explosive on-air moment with a fake female reporter in “Borat 2.”
- After the scene went viral, Giuliani defended himself on Twitter by saying he was just “tucking in my shirt.”
