Kate McKinnon tells J.K. Rowling she should 'stick to the books' while giving psychic readings about 2020 on 'SNL'

Claudia Willen
Getty Images; John Phillips / Getty ImagesKate McKinnon joked about J.K. Rowling on ‘SNL.’
  • Kate McKinnon offered controversial “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling some advice during a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.
  • The “SNL” cast member played a psychic living in 2019 who predicted the events that would unfurl in the coming year.
  • “If any of you see J.K. Rowling, please tell her, ‘Stick to the books,'” McKinnon told her customers.
  • The comment referenced the author’s self-published essay about her views on transgender people, which many said were transphobic.
  • Rowling was previously criticised on season 46 of “SNL” when cast member Pete Davidson said he was “very disappointed” to learn Rowling’s stance.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.