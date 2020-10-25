Kate McKinnon tells J.K. Rowling she should 'stick to the books' while giving psychic readings about 2020 on 'SNL'

- Kate McKinnon offered controversial “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling some advice during a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.
- The “SNL” cast member played a psychic living in 2019 who predicted the events that would unfurl in the coming year.
- “If any of you see J.K. Rowling, please tell her, ‘Stick to the books,'” McKinnon told her customers.
- The comment referenced the author’s self-published essay about her views on transgender people, which many said were transphobic.
- Rowling was previously criticised on season 46 of “SNL” when cast member Pete Davidson said he was “very disappointed” to learn Rowling’s stance.
