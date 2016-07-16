The funniest part of 'Ghostbusters' is Kate McKinnon -- and she's about to become a huge movie star

Sony Pictures Entertainment Kate McKinnon steals the show in ‘Ghostbusters.’

A new star is born.

The latest “Ghostbusters” will be more divisive than any other “Ghostbusters” movie yet. It drew the internet’s ire for months with its all-female cast before anyone had seen a single frame of it. Meanwhile, the movie itself throws out most of the continuity with the original.

But there’s one part you can’t argue with: Kate McKinnon.

McKinnon plays Jillian Holtzmann, an eccentric engineer who joins the ghostbusting team. She is far and away the best part of “Ghostbusters,” and her performance proves that she’s ready to become a huge movie star.

If you watch “Saturday Night Live,” you’ll have known about McKinnon’s talent for years.

NBC/Saturday Night Live McKinnon as Hillary Clinton on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

McKinnon first joined “Saturday Night Live” in 2012, where she’s stood out in a crowded ensemble. She’s known for her oddball characters, as well as her spot-on impressions. She is best known for skewering Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, and Justin Bieber.

But what really shows the best of McKinnon is the fact that she can imitate somebody who isn’t as much in the public eye, such as veteran tennis player, Billie Jean King, and churn out a hilarious performance.

McKinnon steals the show in “Ghostbusters,” despite being in the background.

It would be easy to get swept to the side when acting along comedy powerhouses like Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy. But McKinnon pulls her own in such an amazing way.

McKinnon is effortlessly funny. Her character enjoys playing with blowtorches and says things like, “the year is 2040 and the president is now a plant.” All these things would be funny on their own, but she elevates them.

Other major comedy stars get their start in supporting roles like this.

McKinnon’s work in “Ghostbusters” reminds me most of two huge comedy performance.

The first one is John Belushi in “Animal House.” Belushi’s character Bluto is a slob who enjoys starting chaos. He barely has any lines, but Belushi was so good that he barely needed any dialogue. McKinnon feels the same way; she makes a simple face and you’re already laughing.

It is also similar to the breakout role of her co-star Melissa McCarthy in “Bridesmaids.” That was the rare performance that actually got the Oscars to pay attention to comedy: McCarthy was nominated for an Oscar for it.

Kate McKinnon made a lot out of a little with this performance. Just imagine what she could do with a leading role. In no time, producers and directors alike will be knocking at her door.

