The breakout star of 'Ghostbusters' explains why she refuses to use social media

She’s been on “Saturday Night Live” for years, but Kate McKinnon finally broke into the public consciousness with her wily turn as Dr. Jillian Holtzmann in “Ghostbusters” this summer.

Unlike other celebrities, McKinnon doesn’t leverage herself with social media. Neither do her fellow Ghostbusters Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig (Leslie Jones tweets). McKinnon says it’s because she wants to show off her characters to the world, not herself.

“Even when Facebook came out and I was in college, I found myself never putting anything on it,” McKinnon told The New York Times. “It just feels unnatural to me to broadcast anything other than the character I’ve created.”

Previously, McKinnon told The Hollywood Reporter last year that she doesn’t intend to join any social media platforms, and that she sends emails and texts to only “about five people.”

“I don’t want to put anything out there that could misrepresent my feelings,” she said. “If I had Instagram, it would be pictures of my son, who is a cat. That’s mostly what’s going on with me.”

