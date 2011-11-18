Kate McCann: I Was 'Mentally Raped' By News Of The World

Speaking at the UK’s Leweson Inquiry, a lawyer for the mother of missing schoolgirl Madeleine McCann has revealed her extreme pain at having her private diaries published by the now-notorious News of the World tabloid.



British couple Kate McCann and her husband were the subject of intense tabloid scrutiny after their four year old daughter went missing during a family holiday to Portugal. Madeline has never been found and at various points her parents were accused of neglect (and even worse).

According to the Telegraph, the diary that Kate McCann kept after the disappearance of her daughter was so private that her husband had never read it. It was seized by Portuguese police in 2007 and published in 2008 by the News of the World under the title “Kate’s Diary: In Her Own Words.”

The Huffington Post reports that the McCann’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said:

“How did the News of the World get this from the police? We may never know now.

“The publication of this material with a picture on the front page suggesting she had provided this herself left her feeling mentally raped, her husband says, and is it any wonder?”





