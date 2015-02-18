A Wall Street trader died after hiking alone in subzero temperatures and 100-plus MPH winds in New Hampshire

LinkedIn Ekaterina ‘Kate’ Matrosova

Wall Street trader Ekaterina “Kate” Matrosova died while hiking alone in New Hampshire’s White Mountains in subzero temperatures this weekend, New York Daily News reported. She was 32.

On Sunday, Matrosova’s husband dropped her off at the base of Mount Madison around 5:00 a.m., officials told local news station WMUR. She planned to hike to the summit of the 5,367-foot tall mountain and continue to other mountains in the Presidential Range.

By 3:30 p.m. ET, Matrosova activated her personal locator beacon, according to WMUR. The coordinates from her locator device were off in some cases by a mile, a New Hampshire Fish and Game official told WMUR.

The sub-zero temperatures and 100-plus MPH winds on the mountain reportedly made it impossible for the rescue team to get to her. Rescuers found her body on Monday afternoon.

Matrosova was an associate in credit trading at BNP Paribas.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our employee, Kate Matrosova. Our thoughts are with her family,” BNP Paribas said in a statement.

Matrosova previously did stints at Beach Capital Management, JPMorgan and Morningstar, according to FINRA records.

She had her master’s degree in financial engineering from UC Berkeley. She graduated magna cum laude from DePaul University. She was also a CFA Charterholder.

