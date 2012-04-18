Kate Kelly Brutally Burns Meredith Whitney On CNBC

The hosts on CNBC are usually pretty nice when they talk to/about Wall Streeters. After all, the industry is hard enough.



But today, while having a civil discussion about Citi’s post-earnings rally, Kate Kelly got serious. The hosts of Closing Bell were talking about how Meredith Whitney upgraded her outlook on Citi — the famed analyst once said that for her to buy the stock, the company would have to get a new brain.

Yeesh. That’s tough, but not as tough as what Kelly had to say in response to Whitney’s call.

Kelly: “Financials are looking a little bit better but not blowing anyone’s socks off…Let’s remember the 4th quarter tends to be weaker than the 1st quarter, which is often a robust time…Citigroup… despite Meredith Whitney making a modest upgrade of her perception of the stock, and we’ll take that with a grain of salt after her muni call.”

Yeah, that just happened.

