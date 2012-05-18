CNBC's Kate Kelly Once Ran A Marathon While Pregnant

Photo: courtesy of CNBC

Today is the first day of trading in Facebook shares on the Nasdaq and CNBC’s Kate Kelly has been all over the coverage of the social network’s highly anticipated IPO. We wanted to learn more about her so we decided to hand her one of our Clusterstock questionnaires.



Hometown: Washington, DC

Birthday: Feb 24

Sign: Pisces

Personal Motto: Grant me the serenity to accept the things I can’t change and the courage to change the things I can. (And the wisdom to know the difference!)

Where did you go to school? Columbia University

What was your first job? Waiting tables

When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up? A journalist or an opera singer

What was your proudest day at work? Sept. 11, 2001, when despite being surrounded by carnage and tragedy, my colleagues at the Wall Street Journal and I were able to rally to cover the horrific terrorist attacks that happened from remote locations after our office was partly destroyed

What was your biggest screw up at work? I once wrote a big profile on a senior trader at Fidelity and the power he wielded with order flow, implying strongly that he was on the upswing. The first part was true, but it turns out he was soon on the outs with regulators for allegedly accepting favours in exchange for business. Bad timing, missed the point. Your story can be literally true and yet misleading. I try to be thoughtful with everything I do.

favourite Book? So tough. Lolita, or maybe The Great Gatsby. Anything by Jonathan Franzen.

What do you collect (by accident or design)? Nothing. I’m the opposite of a hoarder — I love to get rid of things.

What can’t you leave home without? Keys, smartphone, lip balm

What’s sitting on your nightstand right now? Fifteen books ranging from business nonfiction to baby-sleep primers and daily spiritual readings; Kleenex; glasses and a copy of Vanity Fair

What’s your pet peeve? Messes; bad spelling and grammar; places that don’t recycle; people who can’t tolerate children

favourite place to be alone? My neighbourhood coffee shops in Brooklyn

favourite place/person to get advice? my husband

What do you eat for breakfast? Luna bar

What’s your favourite way to get some exercise? Physique 57 — nothing beats it for an all-around cardio and sculpting workout. I’ve run two marathons – including one while pregnant – but don’t have that kind of time these days.

Do you have a nickname? If so, what is it? No. Kate. Short for Katherine.

Wall Street Journal or Financial Times? Wall Street Journal, for sure. I’m a proud 10-year alumna of that place

