Kate Hudson wore a red see-through dress the day after wearing a gown covered in cutouts

Kate Hudson poses at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Hudson wore two daring dresses at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

She was first photographed on Saturday in a black dress with cutouts designed by Mônot.

Hudson then wore a Valentino gown with lace details and a see-through bodice on the red carpet.

Kate Hudson made back-to-back fashion statements at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

She first attended the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala on Saturday in a black Mônot gown covered in cutouts. The sleeveless dress had a halter bodice, seven cutouts across her torso, two others at her hips, and a thigh-high slit.

The actress completed the look – which is arguably one of the most daring dresses ever seen at the festival – with clear sandals, red nail polish, and a diamond bracelet.

Kate Hudson’s black dress was designed by Mônot. John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

Hudson gave fans a closer look at the dress on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself sitting inside a boat. She also commented on the gown’s bold cutouts.

“‘Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.’ – Coco Chanel,” Hudson wrote. “I chose fabric….”

The next day, Hudson arrived at a screening of “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” while wearing a dramatic red gown.

The Valentino design had a high neckline made from lace, sheer balloon sleeves with rows of the same fabric, and a mesh bodice with strategically placed lace covering Hudson’s chest. Its tulle skirt, on the other hand, was opaque and reached the floor.

She accessorized with a silver ring, neutral makeup, and platform red heels.

Her Valentino gown had lace details from top to bottom. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

On Instagram, Hudson described the gown as an “Aries girl dress dream.”

Not only was it glamorous and perfect for the red carpet, but it also seemed practical and comfortable. At one point during the night, the actress was even photographed leaning down to play with a small dog while wearing the dress.

The glamorous dress didn’t stop her from petting a dog on the red carpet. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images