20 of the most daring looks Kate Hudson has ever worn

Kate Hudson is no stranger to revealing and daring dresses on red carpets.
The actress loves to wear gowns that have plunging necklines or that are completely backless.
She also likes to wear sheer gowns, especially in all black.
In 1998, Hudson wore a black sheer dress to the MTV Video Music Awards.
The sheer black top revealed the actress’ bra underneath.
The following year, she turned up at the MTV Movie Awards in a corset-turned-tank top.
Hudson highlighted the already-short corset on the red carpet by rolling it up to show off more of her navel.
Hudson wore one of her first plunging necklines at the 2000 American Comedy Awards.
The plunging neckline would soon become one of Hudson’s most daring signature looks.
At the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she chose another striking dress.
Hudson wore this grey dress with a cut out that revealed her hip.
Fringe covered some of her bare back at the 2001 Oscars.
The Stella McCartney dress put Hudson on some “worst dressed” lists that year. But Hudson has said she doesn’t regret the bold choice.
“Stella dressed me for my first red carpet event in 2001 for the Academy Awards. It was my first and only nomination [for “Almost Famous”]. I was 21-years-old and to have Stella McCartney dressing me – well I felt like the hippest, coolest girl in the world,” the actress told Vogue UK in 2011. “Up until the last minute Stella was working away, hand-sewing the hem. I woke up the next morning in my bed post-awards and without a little statuette on my bedside. I turned on the television to find out I was on every worst dressed list possible. So I called Stella and we just laughed … and she said to me, ‘Look babe, it was the hair wasn’t it?'”
The actress revived her deep plunging neckline for the 2002 Golden Globes.
“I have small breasts, obviously… It’s nice to be able to wear a plunging neckline and have it be elegant,” Hudson said in 2002, according to Marie Claire.
For the 2005 premiere of her movie “The Skeleton Key,” Hudson chose another sheer black dress.
Hudson turned heads on the 2010 Golden Globes red carpet with this bold design by Marchesa.
“A listers have worn their creative cocktail dresses and their gorgeous one of a kind gowns to the Globes; the most memorable being Kate Hudson in 2010 in a white corseted gown with an almost breastplate-like stiff front,” Jason Merritt at The Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2012.
He continued, “It was certainly a traffic stopper, with many voting Hudson best dressed at the Globes – and some not getting the dress at all. Certainly, all the real fashion people got it. And they still haven’t forgotten it.”
Hudson redefined the simple white dress at the 2010 SAG Awards with this completely backless number.
The actress wore a skin-colored, two-piece dress at the 2016 Golden Globes.
“Kate is such a California girl — super-glam but laid-back at the same time,” Michael Kors, who designed the gown, told Vogue in 2016. “I wanted the gown to be streamlined yet extravagant and demure in color but provocative in cut. It shows off Kate’s sexy athletic figure at its best.”
At the 2016 Oscars, her metallic Maria Lucia Hohan gown had a very high slit up the leg.
“Red carpet connoisseur Kate Hudson arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars party Sunday night doing what she does best: wearing just the right amount of clothing to stay covered up, while simultaneously revealing most of her body,” Jamie Feldman at HuffPost wrote in 2016.
Hudson returned to her bold, black, and sheer style for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The goth look was designed by Dior.
Hudson made headlines with this pink, polka-dot gown at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Not every daring look is a good one. She made “worst dressed” lists because of this Valentino gown. People said she looked like “Little Bow Peep,” according to the Daily Mail.
For the 2018 Golden Globes, Hudson combined two of her favorite bold styles: a sheer black dress and a plunging neckline.
“The actress wore a sheer, pleated, and plunging Valentino dress that was made for making a statement,” Hannah Weil McKinley at PopSugar wrote in 2018. “The sheer-skirted gown is both ethereal and sexy, while the open neckline leaves plenty of room to spotlight the addition of her megawatt Harry Winston jewels.”
While attending a Tom Ford fashion show in 2020, Hudson wore a bright green skirt and paired it with a green metallic bra.
She covered up with a black suit jacket draped over her shoulders.
For the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in this year, she wore a mini-skirt and some daring sleeves.
The sleeves on this Louis Vuitton outfit definitely made a statement.
Hudson turned to another two-piece look for the 2021 Met Gala.