20 of the most daring looks Kate Hudson has ever worn

Frank Olito
Kate hudson wearing three gown with cut outs
Kate Hudson has worn some daring looks. Getty Images
  • Kate Hudson is no stranger to revealing and daring dresses on red carpets.
  • The actress loves to wear gowns that have plunging necklines or that are completely backless.
  • She also likes to wear sheer gowns, especially in all black.
In 1998, Hudson wore a black sheer dress to the MTV Video Music Awards.
Kate Hudson at the 1998 MTV Video Music Award wear black dress
Kate Hudson at the 1998 MTV Video Music Award. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
The sheer black top revealed the actress’ bra underneath. 
The following year, she turned up at the MTV Movie Awards in a corset-turned-tank top.
Kate Hudson at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards in white corset
Kate Hudson at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images
Hudson highlighted the already-short corset on the red carpet by rolling it up to show off more of her navel. 
Hudson wore one of her first plunging necklines at the 2000 American Comedy Awards.
Kate Hudson at the 2000 American Comedy Awards in a plunging neckline
Kate Hudson at the 2000 American Comedy Awards. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images
The plunging neckline would soon become one of Hudson’s most daring signature looks. 
At the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she chose another striking dress.
Kate Hudson at the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in grey gown
Kate Hudson at the 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sam Levi/Getty Images
Hudson wore this grey dress with a cut out that revealed her hip. 
Fringe covered some of her bare back at the 2001 Oscars.
Kate Hudson at the 2001 Oscars in backless dress
Kate Hudson at the 2001 Oscars. Chris Weeks/Getty Images
The Stella McCartney dress put Hudson on some “worst dressed” lists that year. But Hudson has said she doesn’t regret the bold choice. 

“Stella dressed me for my first red carpet event in 2001 for the Academy Awards. It was my first and only nomination [for “Almost Famous”]. I was 21-years-old and to have Stella McCartney dressing me – well I felt like the hippest, coolest girl in the world,” the actress told Vogue UK in 2011. “Up until the last minute Stella was working away, hand-sewing the hem. I woke up the next morning in my bed post-awards and without a little statuette on my bedside. I turned on the television to find out I was on every worst dressed list possible. So I called Stella and we just laughed … and she said to me, ‘Look babe, it was the hair wasn’t it?'”

The actress revived her deep plunging neckline for the 2002 Golden Globes.
Kate Hudson at the 2002 Golden Globes in creme dress
Kate Hudson at the 2002 Golden Globes. Steve Granitz/Getty Images
“I have small breasts, obviously… It’s nice to be able to wear a plunging neckline and have it be elegant,” Hudson said in 2002, according to Marie Claire.
For the 2005 premiere of her movie “The Skeleton Key,” Hudson chose another sheer black dress.
Kate Hudson in 2005 wearing a black sheer dress
Kate Hudson in 2005. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Versace dress “left little to the imagination,” Mandi Villa at PopSugar wrote in 2014.
Hudson turned heads on the 2010 Golden Globes red carpet with this bold design by Marchesa.
Kate Hudson at the 2010 Golden Globes in white dress
Kate Hudson at the 2010 Golden Globes. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
“A listers have worn their creative cocktail dresses and their gorgeous one of a kind gowns to the Globes; the most memorable being Kate Hudson in 2010 in a white corseted gown with an almost breastplate-like stiff front,” Jason Merritt at The Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2012.

He continued, “It was certainly a traffic stopper, with many voting Hudson best dressed at the Globes – and some not getting the dress at all. Certainly, all the real fashion people got it. And they still haven’t forgotten it.”

Hudson redefined the simple white dress at the 2010 SAG Awards with this completely backless number.
Kate Hudson at the 2010 SAG Awards in a white backless dress
Kate Hudson at the 2010 SAG Awards. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Marisa Tom at PopSugar called this Pucci dress “totally sexy.”
She wore another white gown to the 2015 Golden Globes, but this time she showed off her hips.
Kate Hudson at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards in white gown
Kate Hudson at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images
The New York Times compared the Versace dress to another daring dress: Elizabeth Hurley’s famous safety pin dress from 1994.
The actress wore a skin-colored, two-piece dress at the 2016 Golden Globes.
Kate Hudson at the 2016 Golden Globes in cream two piece dress
Kate Hudson at the 2016 Golden Globes. Lester Cohen/Getty Images
“Kate is such a California girl — super-glam but laid-back at the same time,” Michael Kors, who designed the gown, told Vogue in 2016. “I wanted the gown to be streamlined yet extravagant and demure in color but provocative in cut. It shows off Kate’s sexy athletic figure at its best.”
At the 2016 Oscars, her metallic Maria Lucia Hohan gown had a very high slit up the leg.
Kate Hudson at the 2016 Oscars in metallic gown
Kate Hudson at the 2016 Oscars. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
“Red carpet connoisseur Kate Hudson arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars party Sunday night doing what she does best: wearing just the right amount of clothing to stay covered up, while simultaneously revealing most of her body,” Jamie Feldman at HuffPost wrote in 2016.
Hudson returned to her bold, black, and sheer style for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Kate Hudson at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in black sheer dress
Kate Hudson at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images
The goth look was designed by Dior.
Hudson made headlines with this pink, polka-dot gown at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Kate Hudson at the 2018 SAG Awards in polkadot gown
Kate Hudson at the 2018 SAG Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Not every daring look is a good one. She made “worst dressed” lists because of this Valentino gown. People said she looked like “Little Bow Peep,” according to the Daily Mail.
For the 2018 Golden Globes, Hudson combined two of her favorite bold styles: a sheer black dress and a plunging neckline.
Kate Hudson at the 2018 Golden Globes in black sheer gown
Kate Hudson at the 2018 Golden Globes. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
“The actress wore a sheer, pleated, and plunging Valentino dress that was made for making a statement,” Hannah Weil McKinley at PopSugar wrote in 2018. “The sheer-skirted gown is both ethereal and sexy, while the open neckline leaves plenty of room to spotlight the addition of her megawatt Harry Winston jewels.”
While attending a Tom Ford fashion show in 2020, Hudson wore a bright green skirt and paired it with a green metallic bra.
Kate Hudson in 2020 in green skirt and bra
Kate Hudson in 2020. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
She covered up with a black suit jacket draped over her shoulders. 
For the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in this year, she wore a mini-skirt and some daring sleeves.
Kate Hudson at a gala in 2021 with shorts and long sleeves
Kate Hudson at a gala in 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The sleeves on this Louis Vuitton outfit definitely made a statement. 
Hudson turned to another two-piece look for the 2021 Met Gala.
Kate Hudson at the 2021 Met Gala.
Kate Hudson at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
“It’s Michael Kors gone pink,” Hudson said at the event, according to People.
At this year’s Venice Film Festival, Hudson wore yet another sheer gown, but this time it matched the red carpet.
Kate Hudson wears a Valentino dress at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
Kate Hudson at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
The Valentino dress was not only “glamorous and perfect for the red carpet, but it also seemed practical and comfortable,” Insider reporter Amanda Krause wrote.
The second dress she wore to the Venice Film Festival this year might be her most daring look to date.
Kate Hudson wears a black dress with cutouts at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.
Kate Hudson at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images
The black Mônot gown had a high slit and cut outs all over her body. 

“‘Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.’ – Coco Chanel,” Hudson wrote on Instagram. “I chose fabric….”

About the Author
Frank Olito