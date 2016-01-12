The radical diet behind Kate Hudson's perfect abs

The real winner at this year’s Golden Globe Awards? Kate Hudson’s abs.

The 36-year-old actress proudly displayed her toned upper abdomen in between sheaths of metallic Michael Kors fabric.

But there’s a secret behind Hudson’s abs of steel.

Hudson follows the “Alkaline Diet,” meaning “no dairy, no wheat, gluten-free, no meat, and no sugar,” she explained to Glamour.

“I just cut all of that out,” Hudson added. “And no wine and no beer — only vodka and only tequila, straight up.”

Technically, alcohol and caffeine aren’t allowed on the diet, but Hudson says she doesn’t always follow it strictly.

“I’ll cheat when I want to,” the mother-of-two admitted to Harper’s Bazaar. “I could be at a movie theatre and throw down on some popcorn and Milk Duds, or at an Italian restaurant and I’ll have my pasta. So I try not to make it about dieting, I try just to make alkaline my normal and then have fun.”

The theory behind the alkaline diet is that some foods cause your body to produce acid, which is bad for you, explains WebMD.

The diet “aims to keep the body’s pH between 7.35 and 7.45 to create harmony and reduce the strain on the body’s digestive system,” according to one cookbook. “How? By avoiding ‘acid forming foods’ and replacing them with plant foods and whole grains.”

Followers of the alkaline diet instead eat mostly fruits, vegetables, soybeans, tofu, some nuts, seeds, and legumes.

Victoria Beckham first popularised t

he diet in 2013 when she tweeted about an alkaline diet cookbook.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Kristen Griffin

