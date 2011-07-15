YOU'RE WELCOME, MICROSOFT: Kate Hudson Just Named Her Baby "Bing"

Kate Hudson and fiance Matthew Bellamy (of the band Muse) took a few days to decide on their new baby son’s name.



As of this afternoon, they’ve settled on “Bing.”

The baby’s full name is Bingham “Bing” Hawn Bellamy. He was born on July 9.

Considering the current massive fixation on celebrity babies, that’s a nice bit of free publicity for Microsoft’s search engine.

And it feels more natural than some of the company’s product-placement TV tie-ins (“What, you don’t believe me? Bing it!).

Then again, so would just about anything.

So what’s worse as a baby name: “Bing” or “Like,” as a tribute to Facebook tastes?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.