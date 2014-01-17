Kate Gosselin's Twins Refuse To Speak During Cringe-Worthy 'Today' Show Interview

Former “Jon and Kate Plus 8” reality star Kate Gosselin and her smiling twin 13-year-old daughters appear on the cover of this week’sPeople magazinenext to the headline “Real Life With Our Mum.”

But it appears the girls’ real life with Kate is not all rosy.

While promoting the People cover story this morning on the “Today” show, the teen girls refused to answer questions from Savannah Guthrie, even after being repeatedly prompted by their mum to “spit it out.”

Kate then offered, “I don’t want to speak for them but, Mady, go ahead. Sort of the things that you said in [People] magazine, that years later they’re good, they’re fine. Go for it, it’s your chance.”

“No,” Mady replied, saying, “You just said it.”

Guthrie then asked Gosselin whether it was detrimental to continuously showcase her children on national TV, but the onetime reality star insisted her teenagers wanted to do the show.

When asked about bad press the family sometimes received, Mady Gosselin finally spoke up, saying, “I would just say they don’t have the full story … a lot of people think filming this show damaged us, but it’s only really helped.”

But when Guthrie asked the girls if they would want to do another reality show, they’re surprisingly both in agreement with a resounding “Definitely.”

“It was really fun,” says Mady, also speaking for her twin sister, “Cara thinks so too, she’s just not going to say it.”

Watch the super-awkward interview below:

In the People magazine cover story, the girls elaborated a bit more about life after reality TV:

“People expect us to be damaged,” Cara says, as Mady joins in: “People think we’re supposed to be messed up, like, ‘Oooooh, the poor Gosselin kids, they’re going to be scarred for life, waaaaah.’ Here’s the big news: we’re not messed up.”

