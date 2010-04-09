Kate Gosselin Signs On For TLC's 'Twist Of Kate' Show

From the Associated Press:



NEW YORK – Kate Gosselin is launching a series that will profile everyday women facing personal challenges.

“Twist of Kate” will follow the reality star and supermom as she visits the homes and workplaces of her subjects, where she will exchange insights for living. The 12-episode season will premiere in late summer, the TLC network said Thursday.

The single mother of young twins and sextuplets, Gosselin will also revisit her family life for a series of “Kate Plus 8” specials beginning in June.

Kate and her then-husband Jon starred for several seasons in the hit reality series “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” which collapsed last fall as the couple’s marriage fell apart.

This week, Jon Gosselin sued his ex-wife for primary custody of their eight children.

Gosselin’s attorney, Anthony List, has previously accused Kate Gosselin of neglecting the children because she appears on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” a charge her attorney rejected as “patently false.”

___

TLC is owned by Discovery Communications, LLC.

___

On the Net:

http://tlc.discovery.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.