Kate Gosselin's New Book Deal: 'I Just Want You To Know'

By the Associated Press



NEW YORK – Kate Gosselin (GAHS’-lihn) has a new book, “I Just Want You to Know,” scheduled for release in April.

Christian book publisher Zondervan said Tuesday the book features excerpts, prayers and memories from Gosselin’s journal, offering readers a look at her life during the three years her family went from obscurity to fame on TLC’s “Jon & Kate Plus 8.”

Zondervan says the book includes eight individual letters, one addressed to each one of her children, covering a variety of topics.

“Jon & Kate Plus 8” filmed the lives of the Gosselins and their eight children — twins and sextuplets — at their home in Wernersville, Pa. Their marriage dissolved, and the show ended last year.

Gosselin is the author of “Multiple Bles8ings” and “Eight Little Faces.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.