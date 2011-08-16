12 Years In The Life Of Kate Gosselin

TLC dropped a bomb on Gosselin fans yesterday: after 150 episodes, “Kate Plus 8” was canceled.



The news shocked even us.

Didn’t it seem like Kate Gosselin would be a permanent fixture in our lives (or at least our channel grid)?

We can’t imagine this is the TV end for Gosselin, the controversial mum of twins and sextuplets.

But before we think about the future, a look at how she got here.

