12 Years In The Life Of Kate Gosselin

Megan Angelo
kate gosselin

TLC dropped a bomb on Gosselin fans yesterday: after 150 episodes, “Kate Plus 8” was canceled.

The news shocked even us.

Didn’t it seem like Kate Gosselin would be a permanent fixture in our lives (or at least our channel grid)?

We can’t imagine this is the TV end for Gosselin, the controversial mum of twins and sextuplets.

But before we think about the future, a look at how she got here.

June 1999: Kate marries Jon Gosselin in Pennsylvania. She is 24; he's 22.

October 2000: With the help of fertility drugs, Gosselin gives birth to twin girls, Mady and Kara.

May 2004: Gosselin gives birth to sextuplets. The experience is documented in a Discovery Health special that airs the following year, introducing the Gosselins to the world.

2008: Gosselin gets a tummy tuck, donated by a plastic surgeon. (Two years later, she'll be forced to deny speculation that she also had facial work and a boob job.)

2009: Gosselin gets her famous, mocked-round-the-world short haircut.

June 2009: After chronicling their problems on the show, the Gosselins announce their separation. TLC puts the show on hiatus effective immediately; speculation rages about the effect cameras had on the marriage and kids.

