Kate Gosselin Says Her Fans Are "Devastated" Her Reality Show Is Ending (VIDEO)

On “The Today Show” this morning, Kate Gosselin told Matt Lauer that she has mixed emotions about the fact that her show will not be returning after the season finale tonight.



She claims her kids are sad that the show is ending — and that she worries they’ll have a “mediocre” life without it (the kind of thing her ex-husband Jon Gosselin might be OK with, she sniped, but not her).

And then there’s her fans — Gosselin says that they are “devastated,” the same way they’d feel if their favourite “neighbour [was] moving far away.”

Somehow, we think they’ll get over it.

Video below.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.