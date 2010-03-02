Kate Gosselin Swoops In To Save Dancing With The Stars

Reality TV mum Kate Gosselin will be one of the celebrities starring in the ninth season of Dancing With The Stars, RadarOnline reports.



The official announcement is coming Monday night, during the big finale of The Bachelor, another one of ABC’s hit shows.

Although Dancing With the Stars is one of the network’s most-watched shows, it has struggled to regain its past ratings glory.

Last March, Dancing With the Stars’ 8th season debuted with its highest premiere-rating ever. But by the end of the season, Dancing had the lowest ratings since the history of the show. According to the AP: “The Nielsen Co. says ratings have been down all season for the show, an indication that viewers weren’t as attached to the contestants as they had in the past.”

Bringing on a mum like Kate Gosselin, which so many female viewers feel attached to from her TLC Jon & Kate Plus 8 days, seems like a good move. But viewers might be tired of the tabloid fodder and more interested in her children. RadarOnline.com reports that will likely rehearse and train for the show near her Pennsylvania home “because she insists on putting her children first.”

