You'll Never Believe Where Ex-Reality mum Kate Gosselin Is Working Now

Former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” reality-TV mum Kate Gosselin finally confronted the real-world workplace yesterday.



(Her show was canceled back in September.)

As of Thursday, Gosselin is employed by Coupon Cabin, the discount code aggregator site.

She’ll be acting as a “manager and blogger,” according to reports.

And likely sussing out potential cameos on the TLC show “Extreme Couponing.”

Click here for photos of Gosselin on her first day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.