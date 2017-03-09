Star Labor MP Kate Ellis is quitting politics

Kate Ellis at an Olympics function in 2012 as sports minister. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Kate Ellis, the former Labor sports minister and MP representing the key swing seat of Adelaide, is quitting politics.

She has been a rising star in the Labor party and was considered a future potential leader. She’s leaving politics to spend more time with her son, who is almost two.

AdelaideNow reports:

Ms Ellis said she wanted to give up the relentless travel of a federal politician and be able to spend more time with son Sam as he went through formative moments in a young life. “I don’t want to be spending 20 weeks of the year in a different state to my child,” she told TheAdvertiser.com.au. “It’s really hard. I’m really sad about it because I know how lucky I am to have a job that I love and I’m so grateful for the faith that the community has put in me. “It’s sad to have to leave, but if this government runs full term I would have had the opportunity to spend 15 years as the Member for Adelaide, and that’s pretty substantial.”

Ellis, 39, was the youngest woman ever elected to the House of Representatives when she won her seat in 2004.

She served as minister for sport and later minister for employment participation in the federal Labor government. She supports the Adelaide Crows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.