Kate Bosworth Is Prepping For Coachella By Lip-Synching Duran Duran

Among the celebrities most excited for the three day music festival in Indio, California, is the uber hip Kate Bosworth.

Our friends over at Refinery29 just posted the below video titled “Kate Bosworth’s Coachella” in which the actress/music lover wanders the desert in stylish duds and accessories from her JewelMint April collection.

Watch below as the fashionable Bosworth lip-synches to Duran Duran‘s “Save A Prayer.”

Now click to see Kate Bosworth’s Coachella playlist …



Kate Bosworth’s Coachella Playlist:

Metronomy

“The Look”

“A young, up-and-coming British band I was introduced to by a friend when I was in London this year. We used their song ‘The Look’ for our first JewelMint fashion film. It’s undeniably catchy in the best way.”

Broken Social Scene

“Ungrateful Little Father”

“Broken Social Scene is just so good.”

Laura Marling

“New Romantic”

“I have had my eye on this British musician since she was a teenager! Amazing voice, genuine lyricist — really looking forward to her next chapter.”

Ketty Lester

“Love Letters”

“Ketty Lester is one of the greats — all heart and soul.”

Duran Duran

“Save A Prayer”

“We chose Duran Duran [for the video] because they played at Coachella last year, and it was great to revisit that memory.”

The National

“Mistaken For Strangers”

“The National is one of my all-time favourite bands.”

Neon Indian

“Polish Girl”

“I love their intense rhythm, and hypnotic electronic sounds — can’t wait to see this band live.”

Cat Power

“Dreams (Fleetwood Mac Cover)”

“A beautiful voice — so rich and full. Cat sounds like she is from another era. I’ve consistently had her music on my playlists throughout the years.”

Other Lives

“Tamer Animals”

“One of my favourite, newly discovered American bands. They are from Oklahoma, and their sound is not only progressive, but classical-complex, and beautiful. They are on my playlist on repeat, daily.”

Bon Iver

“Calgary”



Mazzy Star

“Fade Into You”



Radiohead

“Black Star”



La Roux

“In For The Kill”



Beirut

“Goshen”



Now see Kate Bosworth get a shout out in this “S–t People Going To Coachella Say” video …

“Anything can happen at Coachella” … watch below.

Want Coachella coverage? Check back here throughout the weekend. We’ll see you on the fields!

