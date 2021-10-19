Kate Beckinsale reveals she was hospitalized after getting injured while ‘putting on a pair of leggings’

- Kate Beckinsale was hospitalized for injuring her back while putting on leggings.
- “It sort of felt like a guitar string snapped and everything was horrific,” the actress revealed on The Late Late Show.
- Beckinsale assured the audience that she was alright now.
Kate Beckinsale revealed she hurt her back while putting on a pair of leggings and had to be hospitalized for the injury.
“Having done 800 or 900 action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room,” the actress admitted on The Late Late Show.
“I was doing a very intense emotional drama, and not running up walls or anything, and I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of lettings and then it sort of felt like a guitar string snapped and everything was horrific. I mean, worse than having a baby bad,” Beckinsale said.
Since she couldn’t walk, lie down, or sit, getting to the hospital was a struggle.
“Eventually, an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sausage and put me on a gurney,” she recalled.
When she finally got to the hospital, Beckinsale said she was given a lot of drugs and joked about how they affected her.
“But I’m fine now,” she said.