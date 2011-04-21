Kate Beckinsale Eyed For Role Of Lori In "Total Recall" Remake

Kate Beckinsale has been offered the role of Lori in director Len Wiseman‘s remake of Total Recall for Sony Pictures, starring Colin Farrell as Douglas Quaid, which was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original.



In the 1990 Paul Verhoeven-directed Total Recall, Lori was portrayed by Sharon Stone.

Jessica Biel, Kate Bosworth and Diane Kruger have been linked with the project, which has two main female roles. Eva Mendes and Rosario Dawson have been rumoured for the role of Melina.

Total Recall comes to theatres August 3rd, 2012 and stars Colin Farrell. The film is directed by Len Wiseman.

