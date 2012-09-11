Guess What, Uh, Inappropriate Shapes Kate Beckinsale Enjoys Making Out Of Fruit?

Photo: AP

After discussing Seth Rogen‘s barely discernible member at the Golden Globes (that’s an entirely different story), Kate Beckinsale shared her favourite family tradition on “Conan” — dirty humour. Turns out the “Underworld” actress enjoys making phallic images out of fruit — for her mother.



And her 13-year-old daughter likes to get in on the fun, too.

Who would have thought that the beautiful Beckinsale’s dirty humour spanned three generations?

“Whenever I visit my mother’s house, I always have to leave a banana and two apples or whatever fruit she has…It’s nice we have a family tradition.”

Beckinsale even once threw a giant, shall we say — gag gift — into her mother’s carry-on luggage.

To see what we’re talking about, watch Conan squirm while Beckinsale discusses her favourite family pastime below:



