Kate And William Finally Embark On Their Royal Honeymoon

Better late than never: the new Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge finally left for their honeymoon, just a week and a half after the royal nuptials.



Kate and Wills’ destination has been the source of much media buzz, but The Daily Mail reports that they were whisked off to a “private getaway in the Indian Ocean” by private jet yesterday.

According to The Daily Mail:

A spokesman for St James’s Palace said he would not confirm their honeymoon destination, although according to reports, the couple may have headed for the Seychelles.

They’ll reportedly vacation for two weeks before William returns to his military duties.

