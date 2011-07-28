Kat Von D Storms Out Of Segment On "Good Day LA" After Anchor Mentions Her Breakup With Jesse James

Photo: Good Day LA

Looks like someone is taking lessons from Paris Hilton.”L.A. Ink” star Kat Von D was scheduled to give an interview on Wednesday’s “Good Day L.A.” to promote the newest season of her show.



Just moments before the interview was about to begin, however, the tattooed reality TV star stormed off after one of the anchors referenced her recent break-up with ex-fiance Jesse James alongside a clip from her show.

It was a clip of Von D getting a tattoo of James’ face.

When the camera returned to the anchors, host Jillian Reynolds announced the walk out, calling it “a first.” One of the producers can also be seen on camera, defending the “L.A. Ink” clip choice, which was sent by TLC.

After leaving, TMZ notes that Von D tweeted “Dear GoodDayLA, thanks for the waste of a perfectly good morning. Lack of compassion n respect for each other never fails to disappoint me.”

The “Good Day L.A.” later defended bringing up James on their site:

“When we booked the segment there was only one caveat. We agreed to NOT talk about Sandra Bullock or Michelle McGee. If one of the stipulations was to NOT talk about her breakup with Jesse James, we never would have agreed to the booking. However, that was never requested.”

To be fair, if you are willing to get someone else’s face tattooed on you, you should probably also be willing to talk about it.

Watch the interview intro and the “Good Day L.A.” team’s reaction below.



