KASS: I Hear Apple Is Going To Announce A Stock Split Tomorrow

Treat this one lightly, but investment manager Doug Kass is floating a rumour that Apple will announce a stock split tomorrow at its shareholders’ meeting. Kass is long Apple.



High above the Alps my Gnome is hearing a rumour that Apple will announce a stock split at tomorrow’s shareholder meeting.$AAPL — Douglas Kass (@DougKass) February 26, 2013

