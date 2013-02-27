KASS: I Hear Apple Is Going To Announce A Stock Split Tomorrow

Jay Yarow

Treat this one lightly, but investment manager Doug Kass is floating a rumour that Apple will announce a stock split tomorrow at its shareholders’ meeting. Kass is long Apple.

