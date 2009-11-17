Kass: An Economic Recovery? Are You Serious!?

thinks anyone who’s talking about a real recovery in the economy must be completely out to lunch.



So, there’s going to be a meaningful return to jobs growth in 2010! Really!?!

And what happened to the previous forecasts that job creation would emerge in fourth-quarter 2009? I mean, really!

In the face of the withdrawal of government stimulus programs (2010), higher marginal tax rates (in 2011), costly health-care legislation, a low level of small business confidence, still relatively normal inventory-to-sales ratios and only a moderate improvement in demand, employers will soon to be forced to expand both hours and payrolls to meet demand? Really!?!

The column goes in in that “really!?” format throughout.

Other factors fueling his incredulity include the collapse of the shadow banking system (and what that means for consumer credit), an ongoing decline in state sales-tax revenues, and the lack of any industry that could lead the way (like housing did last time).

Read the whole thing at TheStreet.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.