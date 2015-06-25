Hackers can't wait for consumers to connect fridges and other appliances to the Internet, warns a top security expert

REUTERS/Baz Ratner Eugene Kaspersky, Chairman and CEO of Kaspersky Labs, speaks at a Tel Aviv University cyber security conference June 6, 2012.

Eugene Kaspersky is the founder of one of the world’s most prominent anti-virus companies, known for uncovering some of the biggest digital threats.

Now, he has a word of advice for people thinking about adopting so-called Internet of Things technology: Beware.

The Internet of Things — which is when various devices and appliances are hooked up to the internet — creates myriad new entries of attack, Kaspersky said in a recent interview with NBCNews.

“You call it internet of things; I call it internet of threats,” he said.

With a mobile phone, there’s one point of entry for hackers to access. With a computer, there’s another entry point. But with hundreds everyday devices becoming connected, there’s no telling what methods hackers will employ to gain access into people’s person gadgets.

On a smart TV, a hacker could display ransom messages, said Kaspersky to NBCNews. On a smart watch, an attacker could get access to private data. With each new connection comes myriad scenarios for attack, he concluded.

This warning comes amidst a potentially difficult time for smart home companies. According to a recent news note from Business Insider Intelligence, the smart home market is currently facing “a very bleak outlook.”

Lacklustre consumer demand was a prime reason for the market woes, according to the report. But Kaspersky’s security warning likely won’t help either.

