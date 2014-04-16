This Interactive Map Shows Global Cyberattacks As They Happen In Real Time

Russian computer security firm Kaspersky Lab has created an interactive map that shows a 3D visualisation of the more than 300,000 cyberattacks the company detects every day.

The map displays a 3D globe of the world, showing attacks in different colours as they travel from their point of origin to their destination. Each colour represents a threat detected by a particular Kaspersky defence, such as Web anti-virus detection.

It also ranks countries by how many attacks are detected by Kaspersky. Here are the top five most infected countries:

5. Germany has experienced a huge increase in cyberattacks over the last several years, many of which originate from China. In response, the government has established a National Cyberdefence Center to deal with the attacks.

Screenshot by Harrison Jacobs/Kaspersky Lab

4. An increase in mobile banking has made India a prime target for cyberattacks. There was an 126% increase in attacks against financial services companies in the country last year, the Times of India reported.

Screenshot by Harrison Jacobs/Kaspersky Lab

3. The United States is a frequent target due to the lucrative personal data housed by both American companies and the government. The problem has gotten so bad that federal agents notified 3,000 companies last year that they’d been hacked.

Screenshot by Harrison Jacobs/Kaspersky Lab

2. Vietnam is highly targeted, but in recent years companies have decreased their budgets for information security. The Vietnam Information Security Association warned companies last year that they needed to invest in preventing cyberattacks.

Screenshot by Harrison Jacobs/Kaspersky Lab

1. Russia is the most vulnerable country, largely due to lax policing and limited access to legitimate app stores.

Screenshot by Harrison Jacobs/Kaspersky Lab

