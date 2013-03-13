An NHL Player's Crazy New Shootout Attempt Was Stopped By A Nifty Save

Kaspars Daugavins made a strange attempt during the Ottawa Senators’ shootout loss to the Boston Bruins. And if it wasn’t for a great save by Tuukka Rask it would have worked.



Daugavins kept the puck pinned under the toe of his stick the entire length of the ice and then tried a 360-spin to sneak the puck in the backside. But Rask’s pad beat the puck to the post. The Senators lost 3-2 in the shootout and it is easy to wonder if this goofy attempt cost the Senators the game.

According to Boston.com, Daugavins has successfully attempted this manoeuvre in the minor leagues…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.