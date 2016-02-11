Billionaire Steve Cohen bankrolled ads slamming John Kasich for being a Wall Street banker

Here is a bit of a look into where all this Wall Street political money is going.

Up to last night’s primary, political ads slamming presidential candidate John Kasich for his time working at Lehman Brothers were showing in New Hampshire.

Those ads were bankrolled by Chris Christie super-PAC, America Leads.

And as Hunter Walker over at Yahoo points out, America Leads is bankrolled for the most part by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen.

“As a banker at Lehman Brothers — a Wall Street bank that failed — Kasich made millions while taxpayers were forced to bail out Wall Street,” the ad proclaims

. “John Kasich. Washington insider. Wall Street banker.”

Of course, Kasich’s campaign thought that was pretty rich when this was pointed this out to them.

From Walker, at Yahoo:

“This is the kind of hypocrisy that has caught up with Chris Christie here in New Hampshire,” he said. “That he would turn to a Wall Street insider to fund an attack on Gov. Kasich for his ties to Wall Street is why he’s not going to have a ticket out of here.”

Cohen is the founder of family office, Point 72. Before that he rose to fame at the helm of hedge fund SAC Capital, which ran afoul of federal investigators and was shut down in 2014.

