Inside the Zaroo Gun Factory, one of the last traditional shotgun workshops in Kashmir

Shotguns have been a traditional handicraft in India-controlled Kashmir for decades, but today the Zaroo Gun Factory is one of only two family-run workshops in Srinagar. Violence in the region and crackdowns on gun licenses have decimated the business, but the Zaroos are determined to keep the craft alive.