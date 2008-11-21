Kashkari One Of People's Sexiest Men Alive

This explains why he got such a harsh grilling the other day in Congress. Nobody likes a pretty boy!



Wonder if he knew in his Ferrari-posing high school days that this would be his fate. His teachers really would have hated him even more.

But this is kind of hilarious especially considering the people who he is sharing the pages with: Todd Palin, New Kids on the Block (?), Ben Bernanke.

(Kidding, but if they’re picking Kashkari anything could happen.)

WSJ: …beyond the shirtless pictures of Hugh Jackman and an adoring photo montage of ’80s boy band New Kids on the Block, there is Neel Kashkari, Treasury’s $700 billion man. Washington is, as a rule, low on glamor, and for People’s audience on Main Street, Kashkari’s picture may provide a welcome, frivolous respite from the dismal credit crisis.

Kashkari is featured in a photo spread titled “Sexy A-Z,” under–of course–”B is for Bailout Guru.” He keeps eclectic company in the feature, sharing pages with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey and Alaska’s First Dude, Todd Palin, as well as tennis player Rafael Nadal. Kashkari is shown fully clothed–a rarity for this skin-revealing issue–in a stern closeup giving the eagle-eyed glare so familiar to Congress.

What do you think of Kashkari’s honour. Deserved or not?

