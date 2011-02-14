Kash Mansori will be writing again for Angry Bear. He has his own site The Streetlight, which carries several new posts.

When he entered the private sector in 2006 he stopped writing for blogs. Kash wrote well written and data driven posts on international finance and macro economic topics, and some hunorous as well.

Welcome back to Angry Bear, Kash.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.