Now That We've Lost Hamid Karzai, Let's Talk About The $300 Billion We've Blown In Afghanistan

Gus Lubin
Photo: The White House

Let’s take Hamid Karzai seriously for a moment. The ever-disappointing Afghan president warns that:

  1. the Taliban is turning into a legitimate political movement
  2. Karzai himself will join the Taliban, if America doesn’t support his latest power grab

If either of those things happen, then we’re close to square one in Afghanistan. Getting to this point has cost around $300 billion, according to Congressional reports. Incredibly, next year will be the most expensive yet for Operation Enduring Freedom.

Although the Pentagon doesn’t provide much in the way of war receipts, we’ve got a rough estimate of average defence spending in Afghanistan.

Here’s How We Blew Through $33 Billion Per Year In Afghanistan >

$0.5 billion a year on health care for troops

$0.5 billion a year on health care for troops

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

$0.5 billion on Research & Development

$0.5 billion on Research & Development

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

$0.5 billion on Military Construction

$0.5 billion on Military Construction

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

$5 billion per year on Military Personnel

$5 billion per year on Military Personnel

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

$8 billion per year on Weapons Procurement

$8 billion per year on Weapons Procurement

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

$17 billion per year on Operation & Maintenance

$17 billion per year on Operation & Maintenance

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

SPECIAL FUND: $1 billion per year on combatting IEDs (through transfer to R&D, equipment, etc.)

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

SPECIAL FUND: $3 billion per year on Afghan Security Forces training

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

BONUS FUND: Obama's troop surge will cost an EXTRA $12 billion per year

Source: An estimate based on Congressional reports, assuming 28% of nine-year war budget for Afghanistan.

