Now That We've Lost Hamid Karzai, Let's Talk About The $300 Billion We've Blown In Afghanistan

Photo: The White House

Let’s take Hamid Karzai seriously for a moment. The ever-disappointing Afghan president warns that:

the Taliban is turning into a legitimate political movement Karzai himself will join the Taliban, if America doesn’t support his latest power grab

If either of those things happen, then we’re close to square one in Afghanistan. Getting to this point has cost around $300 billion, according to Congressional reports. Incredibly, next year will be the most expensive yet for Operation Enduring Freedom.



Although the Pentagon doesn’t provide much in the way of war receipts, we’ve got a rough estimate of average defence spending in Afghanistan.

