Former UN Envoy Accuses Hamid Karzai Of Being A Heroin Addict

Former UN Envoy to Afghanistan Peter Galbraith has suggested that Afghan President Hamid Karzai has a heroin problem.



This comes just days after the Afghan president announced he might switch sides and turn against the U.S. in the war against the Taliban.

From Talking Points Memo via Wonkette:



