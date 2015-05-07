The incredible life of 'First Lady of Football' Karren Brady

Getty SEPTEMBER 29: Karen Brady arrives to listen to Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne address the Conservative party conference on September 29, 2014 in Birmingham, England.

Karren Brady is the British multi-millionaire known as the “First Lady of Football“, after a three decade career in the industry.

She ditched her formal education at the age of 18, and quickly rose up in the world of advertising and sport, to become one of the few — and therefore also prominent — women in football.

She became a director of a major publishing company, Sport Newspapers Ltd, at the age of 20, and a managing director of Birmingham City Football Club before she hit 30. She made an estimated £82 million ($US125 million) by the time she turned 40.

After overcoming a potentially fatal cerebral aneurysm and a police arrest over allegations of corruption in English football, she was awarded a CBE for services to Women in Business and Entrepreneurship.

By the end of last year, she was granted the title Baroness Brady of Knightsbridge.

