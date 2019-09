Since writing that Facebook Gifts would likely kill a bunch of startups, I’ve heard from many of those startups. Naturally, they disagree.



Wrapp, for example, has argued fervently that its gift card-focused service is more appealing to merchants because it doesn’t involve the moving of any inventory.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.