Tennis Player Has A Great Response To Losing To A Guy Who's 14-Inches Taller Than Him

Ivo Karlovic is 6’11”. Dudi Sela is 5’9″.

The two played each other in the second round of the Claro Open in Bogota, Colombia on Thursday.

Karlovic’s height makes him one of the most dominant servers on tour, so it’s not surprising that he beat the smaller Sela with two tiebreakers.

After losing to match, Sela maintained his sense of humour. Instead of going in for the customary post-match handshake, he grabbed a chair and stood on it so he could hug Karlovic at the same height.

“Obviously he needed a hug, so I hugged him back,” Karlovic said after the match.

