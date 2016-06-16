One of the world's most famous models just revealed her diet

Dimitrious Kambouris/Getty What does Karlie Kloss eat on an average day?

Without a doubt, Karlie Kloss is a top model.

She has been the face of many major brands, and she is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Many people likely wonder what they have to do to get in killer shape like Kloss.

Obviously, there’s a lot of work involved, but they can start with her diet.

She just revealed to Stylecaster what she eats in a typical day.

“I usually start my day with an egg white omelet with avocado and tabasco sauce and coffee with almond milk,” she said to Stylecaster.

For lunch, she said she has “protein and vegetables” or Sweetgreen salad. (Sweetgreen is the cult-like salad chain taking the lunch world by storm.)

She said that for dinner she has “a lean protein like fish with greens and vegetables.”



She says that she keeps “almonds, apples, and an oatmeal pack” on hand for a snack, and as for her indulgences, she said that she “[loves] anything with dark chocolate.”

For the full Stylecaster article, complete with her daily workouts, click here.

