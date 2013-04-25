Meet The Gorgeous Model Who Could Take Miranda Kerr's Place At Victoria's Secret

Karlie Kloss is Victoria’s Secret’s latest Angel.
The 20-year-old could take the place of Miranda Kerr, the longtime brand ambassador who just confirmed her departure.
While 40 models walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show every year, only about 10 models hold the coveted title of Angel. The gig involves constant appearances on behalf of the brand.
Kloss is known for her distinctive walk and her distinguished fashion career. She’s the first Angel in memory to appear in an ad campaign with short hair.
She also has a fancy apartment and rich boyfriend to boot.
Karlie Kloss grew up in St. Louis, and is a trained classical ballerina. She told W Magazine that at over six feet tall, she was a foot taller than her prom date in heels.
In 2011, Kloss walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time, representing the Pink line for teens.
Victoria's Secret also reportedly paid $75,000 for extensions after Kloss cut her hair for a Vogue photoshoot.
However, the brand let her keep her short hair at her first Angel event, where she promoted swimwear. Some fans don't like the short hair, but the cut is one of the most popular this year.
She also tried to enter the art world, bidding on a $6,400 painting at an independent gallery. She went to Basel and partied with Demi Moore and Dasha Zhukova.
After Hurricane Sandy, Kloss partnered with NYC dessert hotspot Milk to create cookies to sell for charity.
Now that she's a Victoria's Secret Angel, it will be interesting to see if Kloss keeps her contracts with Mercedes, Donna Karan, Lacoste, and Lanvin. The brand is notoriously demanding of its Angels.
