Meet The Gorgeous Model Who Could Take Miranda Kerr's Place At Victoria's Secret

Karlie Kloss is Victoria’s Secret’s latest Angel.



The 20-year-old could take the place of Miranda Kerr, the longtime brand ambassador who just confirmed her departure.

While 40 models walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show every year, only about 10 models hold the coveted title of Angel. The gig involves constant appearances on behalf of the brand.

Kloss is known for her distinctive walk and her distinguished fashion career. She’s the first Angel in memory to appear in an ad campaign with short hair.

She also has a fancy apartment and rich boyfriend to boot.

